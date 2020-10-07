Reviewing Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGC) and AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Emergent Capital alerts:

This table compares Emergent Capital and AIA Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Emergent Capital $41.53 million 1.31 $14.50 million N/A N/A AIA Group $47.24 billion 2.60 $6.65 billion N/A N/A

AIA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Emergent Capital.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AIA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Emergent Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Emergent Capital and AIA Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Emergent Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A AIA Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Emergent Capital has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIA Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Emergent Capital and AIA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Emergent Capital N/A 194.29% 57.36% AIA Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AIA Group beats Emergent Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Emergent Capital Company Profile

Emergent Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of November 31, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 588 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc. in September 2015. Emergent Capital, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

AIA Group Company Profile

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability income protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, Asia benefits network, credit insurance, and retirement solutions for businesses. It also distributes investment and other financial services products. The company distributes its products and services through agents; distribution partners; other intermediated channels, including independent financial advisers, brokers, private banks, and specialist advisers; and direct channel. It operates in Hong Kong, Macau, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia, China, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India. AIA Group Limited was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.