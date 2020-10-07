Reviewing CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) & OFS Capital (OTCMKTS:OFS)

CVF Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNVT) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVF Technologies and OFS Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital $52.52 million 1.17 $9.55 million $1.43 3.21

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than CVF Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CVF Technologies and OFS Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVF Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A OFS Capital 0 2 0 0 2.00

OFS Capital has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.72%. Given OFS Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe OFS Capital is more favorable than CVF Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

CVF Technologies has a beta of -1.63, indicating that its share price is 263% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFS Capital has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of CVF Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of OFS Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CVF Technologies and OFS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVF Technologies N/A N/A N/A OFS Capital -43.10% 10.62% 3.18%

Summary

OFS Capital beats CVF Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVF Technologies

CVF Technologies Corporation engages in the investment, development, and management of early stage private companies that operate in the environmental technology sector in the United States and Canada. The company, through its interests in Xylodyne Corporation, develops proprietary technology relating to electric vehicles. CVF Technologies, through its subsidiary, Ecoval Corporation, involves in the development, manufacture, and marketing of organic herbicides, insecticides, and tree recovery systems primarily for the lawn and garden retail/consumer market, and specialty agricultural markets. The company, through its other subsidiary, G.P. Royalty Distribution Corporation, provides products and services to the jewelry industry to enable diamonds and other precious gems to be uniquely identified non-invasively using a patented low power laser imaging system. CVF Technologies was founded in 1989 and is based in Williamsville, New York.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

