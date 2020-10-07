Reviewing Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) & Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and Cortland Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLDB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Cortland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Umpqua pays out 52.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Cortland Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Umpqua and Cortland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua 13.68% 5.65% 0.67% Cortland Bancorp 20.96% 9.62% 0.98%

Risk & Volatility

Umpqua has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cortland Bancorp has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Umpqua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Umpqua shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Cortland Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Umpqua and Cortland Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua $1.47 billion 1.80 $354.10 million $1.60 7.50 Cortland Bancorp $34.71 million 1.87 $7.28 million N/A N/A

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Cortland Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Umpqua and Cortland Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umpqua 0 2 3 0 2.60 Cortland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umpqua presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Cortland Bancorp.

Summary

Umpqua beats Cortland Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Cortland Bancorp Company Profile

Cortland Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Cortland Savings and Banking Company that provides commercial and retail banking services in Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings, money market, time deposit, and checking accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial loans consisting of commercial, financial loans, real estate construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, small business lending, and trade financing; and consumer loans, such as residential real estate, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides brokerage and investment services; night depository services, automated teller services, safe deposit boxes, and other services; and Internet and mobile banking options. The company operates through 14 offices in Trumbull, Portage, Ashtabula, Summit, Cuyahoga, and Mahoning counties in Ohio, as well as a financial service center in Fairlawn, Ohio. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Cortland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.