Reviewing Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Dionics (NASDAQ:DION)

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) and Dionics (OTCMKTS:DION) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Calavo Growers and Dionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calavo Growers -1.31% 10.31% 6.55% Dionics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Calavo Growers and Dionics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calavo Growers $1.20 billion 1.01 $36.65 million $3.02 22.62 Dionics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Calavo Growers has higher revenue and earnings than Dionics.

Volatility and Risk

Calavo Growers has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dionics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.6% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Calavo Growers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Dionics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Calavo Growers and Dionics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calavo Growers 0 3 1 0 2.25 Dionics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Calavo Growers currently has a consensus price target of $72.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.15%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Dionics.

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Dionics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment manufactures and distributes fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, fresh prepared entrée salads, wraps, sandwiches, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bar and various deli items, meals kits and related components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

About Dionics

Dionics, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides landscape services and nursery stock sales to residential, industrial, and commercial customers in Jiangxi and surrounding provinces in China. Its landscaping services include landscape design and engineering, construction, and landscape conservation, as well as planning and maintenance of trees, shrubs, and flowers. The company offers its services principally to real estate developers and urban planning departments. It also engages in harvesting, processing, and selling primeval trees; breeding, cultivating, and selling valuable and rare seedlings; and the cultivation and sale of high-grade ancient bonsai tree stump and wood carvings, as well as high-grade flowers. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Shangrao, China.

