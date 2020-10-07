Reviewing Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Targa Resources (NASDAQ:TRGP)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Altus Midstream has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Targa Resources has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Altus Midstream and Targa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream $135.80 million 1.28 -$1.34 billion $175.60 0.06 Targa Resources $8.67 billion 0.43 -$209.20 million ($0.81) -19.69

Targa Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Midstream. Targa Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altus Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Altus Midstream and Targa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream -276.06% 1,143.02% 35.86% Targa Resources -22.86% 3.89% 1.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of Targa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Altus Midstream shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Targa Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altus Midstream and Targa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream 0 0 0 0 N/A Targa Resources 0 8 9 1 2.61

Targa Resources has a consensus price target of $24.63, suggesting a potential upside of 54.39%. Given Targa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Targa Resources is more favorable than Altus Midstream.

Summary

Targa Resources beats Altus Midstream on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks. The company is based in Houston, Texas. Altus Midstream Company is a subsidiary of Apache Midstream LLC.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It is also involved in the purchase and resale of NGL products; and wholesale of propane, as well as provision of related logistics services to multi-state retailers, independent retailers, and other end-users. In addition, the company offers NGL balancing services; and transportation services to refineries and petrochemical companies in the Gulf Coast area, as well as purchases, markets, and resells natural gas. It operates approximately 28,900 miles of natural gas pipelines, including 46 owned and operated processing plants; and owns or operates a total of 34 storage wells with a gross storage capacity of approximately 72 million barrels. As of December 31, 2019, the company leased and managed approximately 698 railcars; 138 transport tractors; and 2 company-owned pressurized NGL barges. Targa Resources Corp. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

