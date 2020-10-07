Reviewing Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and iNeedMD (NASDAQ:NEMD)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and iNeedMD (OTCMKTS:NEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and iNeedMD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray 0.82% -12.85% -1.47% iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Accuray and iNeedMD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 1 2 0 2.67 iNeedMD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accuray presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.51%. Given Accuray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than iNeedMD.

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iNeedMD has a beta of -3.43, suggesting that its share price is 443% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accuray and iNeedMD’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $382.93 million 0.64 $3.83 million ($0.08) -33.50 iNeedMD N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than iNeedMD.

Summary

Accuray beats iNeedMD on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body. The CyberKnife System automatically tracks, detects, and corrects for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure, as well as enables the delivery of precise, high dose radiation while patients breathe normally. It also offers the TomoTherapy System, which consists of an integrated and versatile radiation therapy system used for the treatment of a range of cancer types. The company markets its products in the United States directly, as well as through a sales agent and group purchasing organizations; and directly and through distributors and sales agents in Europe, Japan and other countries of Asia, South America, and internationally to hospitals and stand-alone treatment facilities. Accuray Incorporated was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

iNeedMD Company Profile

iNeedMD Holdings, Inc., a medical device development company, researches, develops, markets, and sells medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers The EKG Glove, a disposable medical device that is used in the diagnosis, screening, prevention, and monitoring of cardiovascular diseases. Its product has applications in hospitals, nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities, medical transportation, remote medical assessment, urgent care health clinics, and heart rhythm monitoring. iNeedMD Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

