Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Shares Up 7%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) shares shot up 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.17. 385,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 670,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter.

In other news, VP Russell B. Kuhlman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $42,305 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Retractable Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety medical products for the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. It principally offers VanishPoint safety products comprising tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; autodisable syringes; IV catheters; blood collection tube holders; and blood collection sets, as well as Patient Safe products, including syringes and Luer caps.

