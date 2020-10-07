ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. 299,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 464,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

About ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO)

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

