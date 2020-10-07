Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Methanex Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.99). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $25.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 2.18. Methanex has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 2.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after acquiring an additional 320,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Methanex by 2.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,568,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after acquiring an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Methanex by 104.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 97.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Methanex by 1.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 458,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

