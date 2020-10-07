Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.09.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BLDR. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. Builders FirstSource has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 2.53.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 658,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,094 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.