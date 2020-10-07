Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.11. 232,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 162,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 22.54, a current ratio of 22.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Replimune Group news, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Coffin sold 169,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $3,756,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,048,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,330,383.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,243,418 over the last ninety days. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Replimune Group by 150.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 672,623 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Replimune Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,052,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Replimune Group by 298.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 634,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after purchasing an additional 475,308 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,315,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 339,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 237,859 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

