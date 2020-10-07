Rentberry Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $160,338.06 and $53.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00042616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009407 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.04765029 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057390 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00031837 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

