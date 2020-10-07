Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)’s share price rose 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 665,897 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 644,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCII. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 301.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 792,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,105,000 after acquiring an additional 432,946 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,860,000 after acquiring an additional 375,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 596.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 195,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1,780.7% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 199,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

