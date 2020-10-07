ReneSola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

SOL stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. ReneSola had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $26.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

