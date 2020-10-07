ReneSola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SOL)

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,206 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average volume of 191 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ReneSola from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ReneSola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.
SOL stock opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.
ReneSola Company Profile
ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.
