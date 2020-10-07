renBTC Price Tops $10,621.64 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. renBTC has a total market cap of $270.35 million and $3.87 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC token can now be bought for approximately $10,621.64 or 0.99923016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 25,453 tokens. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

renBTC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

