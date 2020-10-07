Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20,000.00 and the highest is $1.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,450%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60,000.00 to $5.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.54 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $5.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 351.32% and a negative return on equity of 214.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

RGLS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. 4,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,735. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 84,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Regulus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

