Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Get Regenxbio alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RGNX. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Regenxbio in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regenxbio from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

RGNX stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.99. 2,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,398. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regenxbio will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regenxbio news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $599,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regenxbio by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 15.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regenxbio by 55.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Regenxbio Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regenxbio (RGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regenxbio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regenxbio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.