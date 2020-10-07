Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Up 7.1%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)’s stock price shot up 7.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $619.97 and last traded at $605.08. 4,829,194 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average session volume of 1,156,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $564.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REGN. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.56.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $581.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $577.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $1.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.04, for a total transaction of $2,381,326.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,845.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $641.93, for a total value of $64,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,640 shares in the company, valued at $18,384,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,882 shares of company stock valued at $103,549,141 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.3% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 460.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 56 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 59 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 515.4% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.