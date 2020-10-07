Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) vs. CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Head to Head Analysis

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) and Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares CubeSmart and Redwood Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CubeSmart 24.34% 8.94% 4.01% Redwood Trust -103.58% 3.41% 0.32%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CubeSmart and Redwood Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CubeSmart 3 7 1 0 1.82 Redwood Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75

CubeSmart currently has a consensus target price of $29.40, suggesting a potential downside of 13.48%. Redwood Trust has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 0.83%. Given Redwood Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Redwood Trust is more favorable than CubeSmart.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CubeSmart and Redwood Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CubeSmart $643.91 million 10.22 $169.12 million $1.69 20.11 Redwood Trust $622.00 million 1.44 $169.18 million $1.58 4.94

Redwood Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CubeSmart. Redwood Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CubeSmart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CubeSmart has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Redwood Trust has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of CubeSmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CubeSmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Redwood Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CubeSmart pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Redwood Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. CubeSmart pays out 78.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Redwood Trust pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CubeSmart has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Redwood Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Redwood Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit, which acquires residential loans from third-party originators for sale, securitization, or transfer to investment portfolio. This segment also includes derivative financial instruments to manage risks associated with residential loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it intends to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income as dividends to shareholders. Redwood Trust, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, California.

