Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SRAFF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 8,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,523. Redstar Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.
Redstar Gold Company Profile
