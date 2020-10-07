Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Redstar Gold (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SRAFF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 8,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,523. Redstar Gold has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

Get Redstar Gold alerts:

Redstar Gold Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Redstar Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redstar Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.