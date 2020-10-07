RED Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. RED has a market cap of $324,751.85 and approximately $4,452.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RED has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar. One RED token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00432616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011295 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002954 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

