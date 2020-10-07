Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Wireless, Inc. is a leading provider of wireless data communications products. The company delivers wireless PC Cards for portable computers, wireless adapters for PDA’s, OEM modules for embedded applications and rugged vehicle-mounted wireless systems. The company is the founding member of the WirelessReady Alliance, an alliance of industry-leading hardware, software and service companies committed to the delivery of complete and compelling wireless data solutions. “

10/2/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/1/2020 – Sierra Wireless was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/18/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2020 – Sierra Wireless was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $13.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Sierra Wireless had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $8.50 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,622,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after buying an additional 219,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 240.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 346,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 10.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 203,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 17.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

