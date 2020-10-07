Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Greif (GEF)

Greif (NYSE: GEF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/1/2020 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/22/2020 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

9/21/2020 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Greif was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE GEF traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $39.96. 285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,976. Greif, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Get Greif Inc alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Greif news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $249,547.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,097.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,888 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.