Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/5/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $21.00.

9/11/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/29/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/18/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

8/12/2020 – Kala Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.64. 16,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,372. The company has a market cap of $463.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALA. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $25,956,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after buying an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,917,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

