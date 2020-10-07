Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cubic (CUB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cubic (NYSE: CUB) in the last few weeks:

10/6/2020 – Cubic was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cubic Corporation is the parent company of two major business segments: defense and transportation. The Cubic Defense Applications group is a world leader in realistic combat training systems, mission support services and defense electronics. Cubic Transportation Systems designs and manufactures automatic fare collection systems for public transit authorities. Cubic Transportation Systems designs, manufactures and integrates automatic fare collection systems for public transit projects throughout the world. This includes rail, bus and parking lot systems. The company supplies contactless smart cards; magnetic stripe cards; device software; and transit hardware including gates, ticket machines and card readers. Cubic Defense Applications provides realistic live combat training systems for military forces as well as virtual training systems, constructive simulation support, force modernization, battle command training and education and engineering & technical support. “

10/5/2020 – Cubic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2020 – Cubic had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Cubic had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Cubic had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $60.00.

9/15/2020 – Cubic had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CUB traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $350.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%. Equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 17,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $989,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,569 shares of company stock worth $1,010,920. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cubic by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 228,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cubic by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cubic by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

