Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Realogy Holdings Corp. is a provider of real estate services. The Company through its subsidiaries provides real estate brokerage services, relocation services, and title and settlement services. The Company’s brands and business units include Better Homes and Gardens(R) Real Estate, CENTURY 21(R), Coldwell Banker(R), Coldwell Banker Commercial(R), The Corcoran Group(R), ERA(R), Sotheby’s International Realty(R), NRT LLC, Cartus and Title Resource Group. Realogy Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. “

Get Realogy alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RLGY. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Realogy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Shares of RLGY stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 47,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Realogy has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.92.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,076. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Realogy by 34.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realogy by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 51,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realogy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 130,218 shares during the last quarter.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realogy (RLGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.