Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $22.76. Reading International shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 1,815 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $17.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Reading International stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Theatrical Motion Picture Exhibition (Cinema Exhibition) and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

