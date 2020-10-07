RDL Realisation (LON:RDL) Shares Gap Up to $63.00

RDL Realisation PLC (LON:RDL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.00, but opened at $65.20. RDL Realisation shares last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 3,687 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 73.45.

About RDL Realisation (LON:RDL)

Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to seek to provide shareholders with an attractive return, principally in the form of quarterly income distributions, by acquiring a portfolio of debt obligations (such as loans, invoice receivables and asset financing arrangements) that have been originated or issued by direct lending platforms.

