Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

RYAM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,014. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $4.87. The stock has a market cap of $254.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 27,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 132,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

