Ravencoin (RVN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.16 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, QBTC and Upbit. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $91.16 million and $9.87 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00259130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00083121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.71 or 0.01494249 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020287 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,200,850,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, IDCM, Graviex, Nanex, Upbit, QBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

