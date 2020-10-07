Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,234.00

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $2,234.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 32.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00257992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00035195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00082952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.87 or 0.01532155 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00156834 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,343,079,499 tokens. Raven Protocol's official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol .

Raven Protocol's official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

