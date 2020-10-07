Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $69.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.52. 1,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.24. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.06 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 19.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $282,282.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,241,168.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $677,118.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,901 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,227.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock worth $2,199,718 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 15.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 9.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Rapid7 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

