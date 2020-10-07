Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PACK) traded up 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.38. 196,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 168,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05.
Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter.
Ranpak Company Profile (NASDAQ:PACK)
Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.
