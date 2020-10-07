Rank Group (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $95.10

Rank Group PLC (LON:RNK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $95.10, but opened at $90.30. Rank Group shares last traded at $98.10, with a volume of 322,869 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rank Group in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Rank Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 138.82. The company has a market capitalization of $367.24 million and a P/E ratio of 38.04.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) by GBX (1.20) (($0.02)). Analysts predict that Rank Group PLC will post 1392.9859797 EPS for the current year.

About Rank Group (LON:RNK)

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, and Belgium. The company operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, UK Digital, and Enracha segments. It offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as social and bingo clubs.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Rank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.