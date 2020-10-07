Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Range Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The company had revenue of $376.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $2.30 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,546,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,400,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,693 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,570,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284,485 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its stake in Range Resources by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,115,947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,142 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Range Resources by 3,137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,700,348 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,948 shares during the period.

Shares of RRC traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,962. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.81.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

