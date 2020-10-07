Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Gap Up to $111.00

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $111.00, but opened at $115.00. Ramsdens shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 43,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramsdens in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $36.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 135.38.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying, and Jewellery Retail. The company offers foreign currency exchange, and pawnbroking and related financial services.

