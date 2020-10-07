Rakon Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (RKN)

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00658886 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.01610913 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023956 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004090 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon (CRYPTO:RKN) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,655,936 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

