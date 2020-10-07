Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Earns Hold Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RDUS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Radius Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Radius Health from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Radius Health from $39.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.22.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $12.29 on Friday. Radius Health has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $571.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 199,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,254,998.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,155,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,074,239.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,338,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,355,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,988,296.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,007,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,437,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,480,000 after purchasing an additional 120,974 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 665,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 38.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 153,725 shares during the period.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

