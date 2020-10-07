Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.17

Rackla Metals Inc (CVE:RAK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.19. Rackla Metals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $2.78 million and a P/E ratio of -27.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Rackla Metals Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 quartz claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.