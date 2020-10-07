R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.26. R C M Technologies shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 100 shares.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.
R C M Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
