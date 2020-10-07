R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.34

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.34, but opened at $1.26. R C M Technologies shares last traded at $1.26, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised R C M Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get R C M Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. R C M Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. Research analysts anticipate that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R C M Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for R C M Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R C M Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.