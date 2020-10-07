Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $464,268.99

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $464,268.99 and approximately $51,511.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

