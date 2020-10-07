Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Shares Gap Down to $0.15

Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.13. Quest PharmaTech shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 9,025 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 74.35 and a quick ratio of 71.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 million and a PE ratio of 0.19.

About Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest PharmaTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest PharmaTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.