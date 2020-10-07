Quasarcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,753.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $248,075.76 and approximately $3,753.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00055670 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,449,705 coins and its circulating supply is 168,449,705 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

