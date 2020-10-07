Quant (QNT) Price Reaches $8.41 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Quant has a total market capitalization of $101.54 million and $2.04 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for approximately $8.41 or 0.00079103 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00009728 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 285.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00072883 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000321 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00021173 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007714 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009391 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

