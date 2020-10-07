Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Gap Down to $2.61

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.61, but opened at $2.35. Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 2,738,355 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Monday, September 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million and a PE ratio of -4.86.

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00). Equities analysts expect that Quadrise Fuels International Plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

