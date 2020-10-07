Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 994.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,719 shares during the quarter. Qorvo accounts for 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $95,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 4,185.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,261. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $136.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,114 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.21, for a total value of $127,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,239.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,658 shares of company stock valued at $3,377,372. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QRVO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

