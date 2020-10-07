Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.72

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.72 and last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 29893 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.26.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,808.67, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $443.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Qiagen NV will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Qiagen in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qiagen by 377.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Qiagen in the second quarter worth $230,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

