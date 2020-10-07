Qbao Reaches Market Capitalization of $143,883.82 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Qbao token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Allcoin, Gate.io and EXX. Qbao has a market capitalization of $143,883.82 and approximately $1,147.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Qbao

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 tokens. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339

Qbao Token Trading

Qbao can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, CoinEgg, Allcoin, Coinnest and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

