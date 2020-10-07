Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Soleno Therapeutics Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04).

SLNO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

