Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Snowflake in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snowflake’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company.

Snowflake stock opened at $245.10 on Monday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $208.55 and a 1-year high of $319.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snowflake stock. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

In related news, major shareholder Brad Gerstner acquired 420,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

